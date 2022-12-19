Let us work hard to ensure the NPP continues to be attractive – NAPO charges TESCON

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh speaking at the TESCON event

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has charged the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) to work hard and also support government, making the NPP attractive to Ghanaians.

Dr. Prempeh made this charge when he addressed TESCON Executives and Members of Institutions in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashanti regional TESCON Conference.



Dr. Prempeh, who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, said the NPP’s quest at winning a 3rd term bid, which has become known as “breaking the 8,” will not come on a silver platter but through hard work and determination.



He charged TESCON to lead the conversation on the achievements of the NPP as better managers of the Ghanaian economy even in the face of exogenous shocks.



“TESCONITES, we have a responsibility to lead the conversation on the NPP record especially in the 1st term of the Akufo-Addo administration before these ‘force majeures’ badly hit our economy. This intellectual exercise which is underpinned by incontrovertible facts and data will cement the NPP’s long held reputation as better managers of the Ghanaian economy than the NDC” he said.



Dr. Prempeh said the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, resulting in the reduction of fuel prices and prices of other commodities was the result of deliberate policy measures the Akufo-Addo administration has been implementing.



He expressed the confidence that the Ghanaian economy will even see further strength in the coming days for the needed relief to be brought to Ghanaians.

“For our political opponents, the NDC, they have failed to mention one thing they would do differently in the unlikely event the come to power. All they are relying on is that the global challenges collapses Ghana’s economy, but by the grace of God, we will be out of the woods soon,” he added.



Dr. Prempeh also said that the power stability that Ghana is experiencing was also a result of prudent management of the energy sector.



“In the wake of these economic difficulties, by the grace of God and proper management, the lights are on and there is fuel availability,” he said to a tumultuous applause.



He said the NPP is the only political party in Ghana that has the blue-print for the prosperity and progress of the country and therefore asked the young NPP supporters not to despair.



“We will continue to support TESCON through the needed capacity building so that you can support the party win the 2024 elections just like in the years 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2020.



The minister, also known as 'Napo' urged TESCON to be proud of the achievements and record of the NPP and expressed optimism that the NPP will win the 2024 elections.