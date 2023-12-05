Let us work together to unseat Clement Apaak in 2024 - James Abakisi to Builsa South NPP

NPP flag

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh, Contributor

In the aftermath of the recently concluded NPP primaries in Builsa South, the National Elections Representative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), James Maurice Abakisi has issued a resounding call for unity among party members.

The message, aimed at fostering cohesion and collaboration, comes as the party gears up to face the broader challenge of unseating the incumbent MP, Clement Apaak, in the 2024 elections.



The NPP National Elections Representative commended the spirited participation and democratic enthusiasm displayed during the primaries in Builsa South.



Acknowledging the diversity of talent and dedication among the party's candidates, Mr. Abakisi emphasized the critical need for unity moving forward.



Addressing party members and the two candidates Daniel Kwame Gariba and Thomas Adama, he said: "The primaries have showcased the strength and democratic values of our party. Now, it is time to come together as one formidable force, with a shared focus on our ultimate goal – securing victory in Builsa South in 2024."



He highlighted the importance of a united front in ensuring the success of the party's candidate in the upcoming general elections.

"Our collective efforts are paramount. We must rally behind the chosen candidate, pooling our strengths and resources to present a cohesive and compelling alternative to the people of Builsa South," he added.



Mr. Abakisi extended gratitude to all participants in the primaries, recognizing the sacrifices made by the candidates and their supporters.



"Your commitment to the democratic process is commendable. Now, let us channel that energy into a collective push towards victory in 2024," he urged.



The call for unity from the NPP National Elections Representative is significant, as it signals the party's commitment to a harmonious transition from internal competition to a consolidated effort against the incumbent MP, Clement Apaak of the NDC. It is anticipated that this rallying cry will resonate not only within the party ranks but also among the broader electorate.



Addressing supporters at the post-primaries gathering, the winner of the elections, and current District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Daniel Kwame Gariba expressed gratitude to his fellow party members for their active participation.

"The primary process is behind us, and now, more than ever, we must come together as one strong, cohesive force to focus on our ultimate goal – winning the seat in 2024," he said.



During his address, Mr. Gariba extended a hand of cooperation to his contender acknowledging the strength and capabilities he brought to the race.



"I call upon my brother Mr. Thomas Adama, to join hands with me in the larger battle ahead. Our collective efforts will be the driving force behind our success in unseating the incumbent and bringing positive change to Builsa South," he stated.



His message of unity resonated with many in attendance, with supporters and his contender nodding in agreement. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the party's shared principles and goals, transcending individual ambitions for the greater good of the constituency.



Mr. Adama on the other hand congratulated the parliamentary candidate elect and promised to join forces with him to ensure the party wrestles the seat from the NDC come 2024. He called on all his supporters to do the same as the battle is between the NPP and the NDC.

Georgina Ayamba, the Upper East NPP Regional Women's Organizer, on behalf of the Regional Executives of the NPP, thanked the contestants for a very peaceful, free, fair, and transparent election.



She said, what the contestants and their supporters have exhibited is a true sign of their readiness to work together to ensure victory in the general elections.



As the political landscape in Builsa South unfolds, the NPP's strategy of unity and collaboration will be closely watched.



The effectiveness of this approach in unseating the incumbent and addressing the aspirations of the constituency will be a key factor in shaping the political narrative leading up to the 2024 elections.