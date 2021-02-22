Lets reach out to the less privileged – Mary Awuni appeals to citizens

Mary Awuni is an actress and humanitarian

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

One of Ghana's promising actresses, Mary Awuni has embarked on a charity project to support the less privileged in the Western Region.

Lady 1 Foundation, a Non-Governmental organization (NGO) that has the vision of building the educational capacity of children in deprived communities across the country will hold its maiden project at Aggreyso, a village in the Western Region.



The project according to Mary Awuni is the Foundation’s efforts in supporting government to achieve quality education in Ghana, especially among the less deprived communities.



She also mentioned that it is not the duty of government alone to provide for its citizens and as such has called on citizens to extend a hand of support to the vulnerable.

“Thousands of children, women and youths around the globe are faced with many harsh realities that undermine their growth and ability to learn and become useful in the communities they live in. Child trafficking, child labour, violence, loss of family, war, abuse, poverty and illiteracy are some of the plagues that affect them in their daily lives. It is time the privileged extend a helping hand to these people especially children for they are the future.” she said



“Your support helps provide educational support, clothing and food to more deprived children and better hygiene for them in rural communities,” she added.

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor