'Liar' Bawumia can only become president when aliens vote for him - Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto And Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Henry Osei Akoto believes Dr Bawumia cannot become president of Ghana

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, said that he does not understand how it is that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will think that he can become Ghana’s next president.

According to him, the vice president is a ‘liar’ and that disqualifies him from becoming president.

Making these comments through a tweet, the NDC stalwart said that there are too many unfulfilled promises that were made by Bawumia for him to even think that Ghanaians will have the confidence in him to elect him as president.

“After all the promises Bawumia made, and after all the failure and more taxes he has introduced, he still thinks Ghanaians will vote for him?” he said.

Henry Osei Akoto further said that, in the instance that this hope of the vice president is met, then it would have meant that it was aliens who cast the votes for him.

This, he said, will however not be possible because that’s not who Ghanaians are.

“I've never seen such level of confidence. Only aliens will make such a liar president and I know Ghanaians are not aliens,” he added.

Henry Osei Akoto was also a 2022 NDC National Organiser aspirant.

