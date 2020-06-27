Crime & Punishment

Liberian, Cameroonian arrested for printing fake monies

The police have arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the production of fake currency notes in Accra.

The suspects, identified as Kamara Seidu and Judith Koadue, from Liberia and Cameroon respectively are aged 40 years.



Daily Graphic reports that Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge disclosed that the two were picked up on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a tip-off at a hotel along the Baatsona-Spintex Road.



They were in possession of counterfeit GH¢50 notes and pieces of paper cut to the size of the same amount.



DSP Tenge noted that the team retrieved several items used by Kamara and Judith to make the counterfeit notes in the hotel where the duo were lodging.

The items included two bottles of a liquid substance, a white polythene bag containing some washing powder, cotton wool and gloves all suspected to be items used in processing the fake currency notes.



DSP Tenge also disclosed that the police also found nine pieces of GH¢50 notes which were later found to be fake.



Later when the police took the suspects to their residence at Nii Boi Town in Accra for a search, a pair of scissors, a cutter, 88 pieces of paper, cut into sizes of GH¢50, two bottles containing a liquid substance, two rolls of Sellotape, two bundles of white polythene bags and 60 sheets of paper all suspected to be materials for processing fake currencies, were also discovered.



She said preliminary investigation had revealed the suspects were fraudsters who swindled their victims under the pretext of doubling their money.

