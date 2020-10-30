Liberian Minister reportedly dies from stroke in Accra

The late Mabutu Nyenpan

It has emerged that Liberia’s Minister for Public Works, Mabutu Nyenpan, has died at Ghana’s premier hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to the Daily Guide Network, its sources explain that Mr Nyenpan “died at the Korle But Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana after battling massive stroke for about two months.”



The report by Daily Guide explains that the Liberian Minister had been undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Hospital and passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 29, 2020.



“He is said to have been in a critical condition and placed on life support. His death has been confirmed by senior officials of the President George Weah-led CDC Government.



“Mr Nyenpan, who until his death was a top official of the Liberian Government, was airlifted to Ghana,” the report published by Daily Guide stated.

This is not the first time a Liberian government official has been flown to Ghana to seek medical treatment.



In June this year, GhanaWeb reported that the Education Minister of Liberia, Professor Ansu D. Sonii Sr, was flown into Accra for treatment after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.



The 70-year-old minister was flown to Ghana after his condition deteriorated.