Lies and deception should not be the way to survive in power - Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has cautioned politicians to desist from lies and deception as a means to win and retain Power.

In his weekly thought-provoking video titled’ Arise for Ghana’ the General Secretary advised politicians to place Ghana first ahead of their party.



The message was primarily directed at the opposition NPP, given their performance in last seven years. Fifi Kwetey also used the platform to remind the NDC not to follow the same path when they assume power.



Putting an end to deceptive politics



Fifi Kwetey issued a clarion call to the youth, urging them to hold duty bearers accountable and called on leaders to put an end to the politics of deception



He said, “The Politics of empty sloganeering, the politics of deliberately lying, knowing very well that what is being said is not true must come to an end”.

Instead, he advocated for “the politics of having the courage to accept responsibility,” emphasizing that this is the path to leading the people of Ghana effectively.



Fifi further emphasized the NDC's firm belief that survival in power should not be dependent on lies, deception, hypocrisy, or misleading the public.



A call to the youth



He urged the youth to rise and demand that both major political parties abandon the politics of falsehood while reaffirming the NDC's commitment to principled politics.



"Arise for Ghana," a weekly video series that provides a platform for honest conversations with well-meaning Ghanaians, airs every Tuesday on Fifi Kwetey's social media pages.