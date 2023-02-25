Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah of the Ghana Armed Forces reported missing

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced that the whereabouts of its Senior Military Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah is unknown.

According to a notice signed by E Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah was last seen on February 23, 2023, at Burma Camp, Accra and has since not been found.



“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to alert the general of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.



Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday 23 February 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp. He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.



He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and dark in complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers:



• Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521



-Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,” the notice said.



Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah in 2020 was the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Seth Anthony Barracks in the Eastern region of Ghana.