Life abroad: These Ghanaians share their experiences, the good and the bad

In Ghana, it is very common to see people move in search of better-paying jobs, improved leaving conditions, and for education in foreign countries.

To survive abroad, places considered greener pastures some of these Ghanaians accept to do jobs which ordinarily they won't do in their home country.



From fighting to survive the chilling unfavourable weather conditions to catching timely buses and working for long shifts, some of these Ghanaians who though might have regretted moving from Ghana to such countries, are forced to stay.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, they explained that life in foreign countries is difficult if you don't have documents.



One of them, a man residing in Finland stated that he has been in the country from 1990, through his hard work, he now owns a successful fashion shop. One major thing he added, is that the cost of rent is very expensive.

Nana Yaa Afrakoma, with her 3 months stay in the States, has composed a song titled 'Abrokyire abrabo'.



Watch as they recount their experience in the video below:



