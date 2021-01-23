Life is a mystery! – Ghanaians react as Fomena MP takes Prof Ocquaye’s seat after he expelled him

Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Second Deputy Speaker

The independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Amoako Asiamah on Friday assumed the seat of the Speaker of Parliament to preside over proceedings as the Second Deputy Speaker of the house and Ghanaians have been reacting.

Mr Asiamah, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) decided to go independent when he was blocked from contesting the parliamentary primaries of the NPP. He was subsequently expelled from the NPP and Parliament when he decided to go independent amidst persuasions from the party to discard the idea.



Interestingly, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, who expelled him from Parliament failed to win the Speakership position again after he polled 136 votes against the current Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who got 138 in chaotic polls. However Mr Asiamah became Second Deputy Speaker and on Friday, January 22, 2021, assumed the very seat on which Prof Oquaye sat on and sacked him from Parliament.



Read some reactions below:



“Pls don’t let Mike Oquaye see this, anything can happen if he does –



This is Formena MP on the same seat that Mike Oquaye sat ‘yesterday’ and sacked him for parliament.

LIFE IS A MYSTERY!



No condition is indeed permanent! Tomorrow is always pregnant,” one social media said.







