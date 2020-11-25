Life will be better when NDC returns to power - Navrongo NDC PC

Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Navrongo Central

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Navrongo Central Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has told the people of the area to rest assured that the NDC would make life better when the party wins the election and comes back to power.

Mr Chiragia said even though the current leadership of the country has messed up every sector of the economy in its 4 years in office, the NDC would bring its expertise to put the country back in shape and give Ghanaians the good life they yearn for.



Mr Sampson, who said this in a short speech on the night of Tuesday as he welcomed Former President John Dramani Mahama to the constituency during his campaign tour to Navrongo, said it was only a matter of days for Ghanaians to begin to feel the good policy interventions the NDC would roll out to uplift the living standards of the people.



He said: “it is only a matter of days. In fact, in fourteen days, Mahama will become President of Ghana and Navrongo will enjoy”.



“I don’t have much to say because the owner [John Mahama] of the place is here himself but I can assure that things will be much better when the NDC wins power by his grace on December 7. The people of Navrongo will enjoy”. He stated assuringly amidst jubilation from the crowd.



When the Former President mounted the podium, he expressed worry over the failure on the part of the current government to complete projects he started while exiting power. He said the ability on their part was an indication they lacked the leadership skills to manage the country contrary to what the told Ghanaians in 2016.

The Former President however assured to complete such uncompleted projects and invest more in providing the needed infrastructure for Navrongo.



Using the government’s inability to stabilize the Dollar-Cedi rate and reduce fuel prices, he said the NDC were better managers of the economy than the NPP.



The Former said the choice was with people to vote him to power to correct all the wrongs of the current government or continue to “go in reverse” with the current leadership. He urged the electorates to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which he said has failed to deliver on its plethora of promises.



He said; “for us the choice is simple. The point is we just need to ask ourselves, what is the nature of our lives over the last 4 years. you vote for a government so that the government will come into power and improve your life. But if you vote for a government and then your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out”.



“A recent opinion poll that was done says that 60% of Ghanaians say that their lives are worse today than was in 2016. Obviously, it will be because this is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened in the history of Ghana”.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor