Life will soon be better for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that they will soon start experiencing a significant improvement in their living standards and that of the economy.

Speaking in a national broadcast on Sunday evening, President Akufo-Addo said same way as the country got out of the COVID-19 pandemic, his government will ensure that the country overcomes the economic difficulties sooner rather than latter.



“We got ourselves out of the pandemic in which there were no precedents to rely on, even the experts admitted that there were no clear cut solutions. We did it by being resolute, focused and working very hard and by accepting that we had to stick together. With similar frame of mind and attitude, we shall overcome the economic difficulties as well sooner rather than latter.



“I have no doubt in my mind that we are on the right path and we’ll soon start to see significant improvement in the economy and in the living standards of Ghanaians.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Ghana’s latest deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will bring back confidence in the country’s economy.

He said that the IMF deal will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties that the country is facing, however, it is a move that will restore the country to the right path.



“Access to the IMF facility will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties we are in presently. But the fact that we’ve been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our trading partners, creditors and investors. A positive message that will be underpinned by the discipline, hard work and enterprise in which we execute the programme.”



President Akufo-Addo added: “It should lead to the restoration of confidence and the reopening of avenues that have been closed to us this past year and a half. It will also lead to the resumption of many of the infrastructural projects that have stalled.”