Lifelong learning for Ghanaian students remains our priority – GES

Dr. Kwabena B. Tandoh, Deputy Director-General, Quality and Access, GES

The Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena B. Tandoh says the Service is focused on providing lifelong learning opportunities to the over 8.1 million students in its care.

Dr. Kwabena B. Tandoh shared that this goal informs its curriculum and decisions for the various schools in Ghana.



During the Happy Development Dialogue organized by Happy 98.9FM, the Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access noted: “It is our goal to train our students with skills for lifelong learning. Thus, our curriculum helps children develop into successful leaders.



In our new standard based curriculum, for example, we have what we call the ‘dream Ghanaian child’ who is trained to be a well-rounded good citizen, a problem solver, thinker, tech savvy and generally a good citizen. It is also our objective to get the students to understand Ghana’s history”.

Dr. Kwabena Tandoh added that to realize the goal of lifelong learning, teachers are also taken through capacity-building processes and professional development to ensure that teachers relay the right information to the students.



Recently the Ghana Education Service in conjunction with the Ghana National Association of Teachers developed a new standard-based curriculum. The GES’ new curriculum is drawn on best practices all over the globe and is to be utilized by educators in basic schools all over Ghana.



The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, two years ago, shared that the new curriculum was developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and is a shift from the objective-based curriculum to a standards-based curriculum with a focus on strengthening the acquisition of the 4Rs (Reading, wRiting, aRithmetic and cReativity) as foundational skills for life-long learning and national development.