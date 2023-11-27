Lighthouse Chapel's Bishop Oko is dead: Family breaks silence

The family of one of the leading bishops in the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Oko Borlabi Bortei-Doku, has announced his death.

The late bishop, according to details GhanaWeb has gathered, died in the mission field in Zimbabwe, where he was the pastor of the Others International Church, one of the branches of the church.



In the official statement from the family, it said that it will receive sympathisers from Monday, November 27, at the Qodesh.



“With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of our son, pastor and friend, Bishop Oko Borlabi Bortei-Doku.



“The family will receive sympathisers from Monday, 27th November to Friday, 1st December from 5pm to 8pm at the Celebration Hall, Qodesh. Please bring your fondest memories of Bishop Oko to share with family and friends,” the statement said.



The statement concluded that funeral rites and a date will be announced in due course.

See the family statement below:







Also, hear what Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said about the late bishop:







