Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase

File photo

A 15-year-old student was struck to death by lightning during a heavy downpour in the Sunyani West municipality on May 13.

The deceased, Evelyn Agyenim Boateng, is reported to have been struck by lightning at about 4:30 p.m. while she was preparing a meal for her family, Asaaseradio.com reports.



The body has been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The father of the deceased, Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi, could not control his tears as he narrated the story.

“I received a distress call that my daughter was unwell, but when I rushed to the hospital, I saw her body lying prostrate at the mortuary with multiple bruises around the breast area,” Aduomi said.



The police are also investigating the case.



YNA/OGB