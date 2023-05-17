1
Menu
News

Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase

Lightning Strike New 1 File photo

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 15-year-old student was struck to death by lightning during a heavy downpour in the Sunyani West municipality on May 13.

The deceased, Evelyn Agyenim Boateng, is reported to have been struck by lightning at about 4:30 p.m. while she was preparing a meal for her family, Asaaseradio.com reports.

The body has been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The father of the deceased, Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi, could not control his tears as he narrated the story.

“I received a distress call that my daughter was unwell, but when I rushed to the hospital, I saw her body lying prostrate at the mortuary with multiple bruises around the breast area,” Aduomi said.

The police are also investigating the case.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia