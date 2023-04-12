1
Lightning kills two siblings at Begoro

Lightning Strike New 1 Lightning deaths are estimated at 24,000 people each year around the world

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: starrfmonline.com

A lightning bolt has killed two siblings at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District in Eastern Region.

The victims, Selorm Bona, 16, and Vivian, 14, were struck by a ground strike when they reportedly rushed out to pick ripe mango fruits that dropped from the tree while raining.

Selorm died instantly but Vivian died upon arrival at the Begoro government hospital.

Lightning deaths are estimated at 24,000 people each year around the world —the majority of the deaths occur in developing countries.

Scientists say lightning is a frequent occurrence worldwide with an estimated 50 occurrences per second and 20% of those resulting in ground strikes some causing injuries and fatalities.

In Ghana, many traditionalists believe lightning fatality is punishment or curse by the gods over a sin committed by an individual or family.

