Lightning strike kills one, four in critical condition at Assin Akropong

Lightning

A forty-year-old man, Kojo Adu died instantly at Assin Akropong in the Central Region after he was struck by lightning.

His stomach and an amount of GH¢60.00 in his pocket were burnt in the process.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.



Four other victims including an 8-year-old boy are currently receiving treatment at St Francis Xavier Hospital.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the victims were returning from the farm Wednesday evening when rain accompanied by heavy thunderstorm and lightning began.



They were forced to run to a nearby house for shelter, however not long after, lightning struck the deceased killing him instantly and seriously injuring the 4 others.