Like Akufo-Addo I won’t give up until I become MP for Offinso North – Kwaku Bonsam vows

Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Dreaded Afrancho-based Fetish Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has likened himself to the sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who never gives up on his dreams.

According to him, just like the President contested for the Presidency several times before he was given the mandate to govern the country, he will also do same in his bid to represent the people of Offinso North in Parliament.



He indicates that although he did not triumph in his first attempt, he has decided not to give up just yet as he intends to go into the lawmaking house someday.

Kwaku Bonsam made this known while he was speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM.



He said “I’m still nursing the dream of representing my people in Parliament. I’ve not given up the dream. I didn’t triumph the first time but I believe like Nana Addo Danlwa Akufo-Addo failed several times before he was given the nod, my people will see reason with me in subsequent elections to give me the nod”.