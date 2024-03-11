Lilian Kumah recounts how she met her husband, John Kumah in 2005

The wife of the late John Kumah, Apostle Lilian Kumah with husband

The wife of the late John Kumah, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has fondly reminisced about their nearly 20-year relationship, shedding light on their journey together.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on March 11, Apostle Lilian Kumah recounted how she met her husband, affectionately known as Johnny, along Malam Road in Accra around 2005.



She shared that their relationship blossomed from a chance encounter where Johnny helped her retrieve money that had fallen into a gutter.



Their bond strengthened over shared plantain chips and, soon after, they entered into a marriage that lasted almost 18 years.



Describing Johnny as her mentor and teacher through both joyful and challenging times, Apostle Lilian Kumah highlighted the depth of their connection and the impact her late husband had on her life.



“We met in Accra when I had just completed secondary school. I was working at the time, while he had also completed the University and working. My money fell into the gutter and he picked it for me. I bought plantain chips and he asked me to buy some for him.

"I told him I had limited funds so I decided to share the chips with him. He visited me the following Sunday after church and we started a relationship. A year later, we got married. And we have been together for almost 18 years. He has been my mentor, my teacher through good and bad times,” she said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, March 11.



Addressing rumors surrounding John Kumah's cause of death, Apostle Lilian Kumah clarified that her husband had been unwell since August the previous year.



Contrary to speculation about poisoning, she revealed that John had been diagnosed with a blood-related disease during a medical check-up in Germany.



She emphasized that none of the medical reports, whether from Germany or Ghana, mentioned food poisoning as a contributing factor.



Praising John Kumah's dedication to his national duties, Apostle Kumah commended his resilience in the face of illness, citing his unwavering commitment to serving his country and party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Despite experiencing pain, John remained steadfast in fulfilling his responsibilities, motivated by his motto, "We don’t do what is convenient, we do what we are commanded to do."



Expressing her dismay over false claims made about her husband's death, Apostle Lilian Kumah called for a thorough investigation into the source of these allegations.



She urged law enforcement agencies to hold accountable those who spread malicious rumors, particularly referring to claims made by Captain Smart about her husband's poisoning.



John Kumah passed away at the age of 45 on Thursday, March 7, leaving behind his wife and six children.



NAY/OGB