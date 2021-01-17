Limann Hall: Freshers warned over down bed reservations

A room at the Hilla Limann Hall

Newly admitted students of the University of Ghana, who are residing at the Hilla Limann Hall are expected to occupy the top beds in their rooms as hall authorities have issued that the down beds are reserved for final year students.

However, in situations where a room accommodates only level 100s, the privilege to occupy the down beds will be based on those who completed their manual residential registration first.



A notice from the Limann Senior Hall Tutor, Prof. Bernadin Senadza, warned that any Level 100 student who flouts the rule will be subjected to the full force of Hall Disciplinary Rules.



The notice comes after several complaints that some newly admitted students were engaging in a tussle with final year students over who was to occupy the down bed.



Meanwhile, newly admitted students into the university are preparing for the start of academic activities on Monday, January 18, 2021.

A virtual orientation ceremony has already been organized for them.



Their matriculation ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2021.



According to the academic calendar, these newly admitted students will write their first major University of Ghana exams from Saturday, March 6 to Sunday, March 21, 2021.



