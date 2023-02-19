Limit people who can travel on Business Class to small circle - Addai-Nimoh advises Akufo-Addo

A presidential hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has suggested one of the ways he believes can effectively help the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government manage the country’s huge expenditure.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Mampong, if the president decides that henceforth, all appointees traveling outside the country should do so via Economy Class, it would help the country's public purse.



He explained that the president can limit those who can travel on Business Class to a small circle of very high-ranking officials so as to cut down on government expenditure.



“Maybe the president can decide to issue a directive that henceforth, apart from the president, maybe the Chief of Staff and the Executive Secretary to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Clerk of Parliament, and then the Chief Justice, and the Judicial Secretary, the Vice President and his secretary, no government official should travel outside the country on board Business Class,” he said.



Francis Addai-Nimoh made this known in a yet-to-be-aired interview with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu, on Election Desk.

AE/DA