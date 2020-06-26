Politics

Limit the number of ministers to 20 – Kwaku Azar proposes

Legal luminary and professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, known widely as Kwaku Azar has called for the amendment of the law that allows the President to create ministries and appoint ministers as he/she finds appropriate.

This he noted will help cap the number of ministers to twenty, arguing that countries with higher populations than Ghana have considerably less ministers than Ghana.



Kwaku Azar also called for an amendment that will stop the President from making members of parliament (MPs) ministers or board members of government institutions or “hold a compatible position”.



“No longer must we leave it to a President to create ministries and appoint ministers at will.



Let us come together to amend the Constitution to (1) Cap the number of ministers at 20; (2) Provide that a minister shall not be an MP; and (3) an MP cannot serve on any Board or hold an incompatible position.

Remember, that Kenya has over 50M people but manages with 22 ministers. Rawlings managed with 20 ministers.



If not now then when?” he wrote on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com



Many analysts have criticized the Akufo-Addo-led government for appointing some 123 ministers, the highest in the history of the country.

