Limited Registration: 182,831 eligible voters registered so far – EC

Jean Mensah, Chairperson (EC)

A total of 182,831 eligible voters have been registered in the first six days of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise being conducted across the country, the Electoral Commission has revealed.

The figure was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, at a press briefing in Accra, dubbed, “Let the Citizen Know” on Monday.



“At the end of six days, we have recorded a total of 182,831 registered voters. Western region recorded 11,644 representing 6.4% of persons registered; Western North registered 6,491 representing 3.6%; Central region registered 17,590 representing 9.6%; Greater Accra region has registered 27,264 representing 14.9%; Volta region registered 12,681 representing 6.9%.”



“Oti region registered 4,427 representing 2.4%; Eastern region registered 19,327 representing 10.6%; Ashanti region registered 29,255 representing 16%, Bono region registered 6,580 representing 3.6%; Ahafo region registered 4,244 representing 2.3%; Upper East registered 8,639 representing 4.7% and Upper West region registered 5,241 representing 2.9%,” Mensa stated.



She also told journalists that the number consisted of 53.9% males as against 46.1% females.

On September 12, 2023, the Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began at all 268 district offices nationwide for eligible Ghanaians aged 18 and above to enroll in the register.



It formed part of the EC’s preparations for the conduct of the 2024 general elections in 2024.



The registration period will conclude on Monday, October 2, 2023.