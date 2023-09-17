Limited Voter Registration: Electoral Commission is being unlawful – Dr Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, has voiced serious concerns regarding what he perceives as the Electoral Commission's (EC) departure from its constitutional responsibilities.

He accused the EC of acting unlawfully and straying from its mandated duties.



In a statement made on Joynews's News file program, Apaak expressed his reservations about the EC's actions, stating, "The Electoral Commission is being unlawful, honestly because if you look at the law, the C.I. the constitution, the mandate of the EC itself and the right to vote and the fact that one is entitled to be registered to vote, you juxtapose that with the EC’s posture and what we’re being told, the EC is breaking the law, the EC is being lawless and in fact, the EC is acting contrarily to what the framers of the constitution intended it to do."



These comments come in the context of ongoing limited voter registration activities.



Dr Apaak maintained that the EC’s actions brings a possibility that eligible voters are going to be disfranchised because of the variables “militating against easy access to these rights.”



He noted that it is the duty of the EC to register eligible voters notwithstanding their number.

“The EC seems to have a penchant for imposing their understanding, their interpretation and their perspective of what is a challenge and what is not on we the people who have the constitutional mandate to enjoy the right.



“You don’t decide whether I should register this time to participate at the district level elections or wait to register later on to participate in the national election. That is not your decision to make. Your job is to make it possible for me to register,” he stressed.



