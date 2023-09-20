Limited registration: Listen to the political parties and do the needful - PPP Chairman tells EC

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has appealed to the Electoral Commission to heed the calls by political parties to decentralize their ongoing limited registration.

According to him, the process which is being undertaken in the district offices of the Commission will deprive many people of their voting right as they will be discouraged to partake in the exercise.



He argued that the district offices in some communities are very distant that before a person can register his or her name, the person will have to travel long distances or expend a lot of money.



He also stated that the current fashion of the exercise makes it very costly and all these factors impede the progress of the limited registration.

Nana Ofori Owusu stressed that all these issues among others were raised at IPAC meetings with the Commission, so expects the EC Commissioners to listen to the political parties' suggestions and apply them for smooth administration of the exercise.



"They must listen and be able to make sure they do what is right and I'm hoping that the lessons that we're learning now are lessons that we can apply to make sure that we go ahead and do the needful. You can't say that everybody is crying including the NPP, at the IPAC meeting as their representative was against the fact that this thing has not been decentralized, so if he is saying that at the meeting and at the same time we have this particular situation propping up; I think it's about time that the EC listens to all the political parties and implement what will give us relief," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



