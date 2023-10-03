Limited registration exercise: Be vigilant to prevent minors from registering - Hopeson Kwaw to agents

Paul Hopeson Kwaw in a meeting with some constituency executives

Source: Daniel Kaku

A parliamentary hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region, Paul Hopeson Kwaw, has charged the party's agents selected to monitor the ongoing voter limited registration exercise in the area to ensure that no minor is allowed to register.

He made the call when he paid an unannounced visit to the registration centre at Half Assini.



He expressed his happiness over the exercise and commended the officials of the Jomoro Municipal Electoral Commission for making the exercise so friendly for the people.



According to the aspiring parliamentary candidate, the visit was to afford him the opportunity to have first-hand information about the ongoing limited registration exercise in the constituency by EC.



It was also to learn from the executives the challenges the party was facing in the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise, and how he could help to address those challenges in his own small way as an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate.



After fruitful deliberations with the Constituency Executives, Hopeson Kwaw also interacted with the NPP agents at the centre and admonished them to be vigilant to ensure a minor-free registration exercise.

He also advised any minor or foreigner who has planned to visit the centre to register.



"You have done well so far but I will urge you to be vigilant so that you stop any minor and foreigner from registering, we want free and fair elections, I will call on the state security to assist the EC to fish out any minor or foreigner from participating in the exercise," he stated.



During the visitation, Hopeson Kwaw made a presentation of 6 cases (6 crates) of soft drinks, 3 boxes of biscuits, and 4 packs of sachet water to the constituency executives to assist in the ongoing limited registration exercise by EC, this was in addition to an amount of GH¢2,500.00 that was presented to the party in the constituency on Monday, September 18, 2023, towards the same Limited Registration Exercise.



Paul Hopeson Kwaw used the opportunity to commend the constituency executives for the warm reception accorded him. He also praised the constituency executives for the work done so far.



He said he looks forward to having a collaborative and cordial relationship with the constituency executives when elected as the PC of the party in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He also called on others who were eligible to show up and register.



Matthew Ndah seized the opportunity to commend Paul Hopeson Kwaw for his kind gesture and pledged that minors and non-Ghanaians were prevented from registering.



Present during the visit were; the Constituency Chairman, Matthew Ndah, the Constituency Secretary, Mr. Moses Andoh, the Constituency Second Vice Chairman, Mr. Cyrus Wilson.



The rest were; the Constituency Organiser, Augustine Nwolley, the Constituency Treasurer, Madam Sabina Fordjoe, the Constituency Assistant Secretary, Francis Tandoh and the Constituency Research Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Amihere.