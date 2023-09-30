Limited registration exercise: Let's go back to IPAC - NPP to NDC

Evans Nimako, the NPP's Director of Elections

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) amid concerns raised by the NDC regarding the usage of a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) by the Electoral Commission (EC) during its ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Mr Evans Nimako, the NPP's Director of Elections, expressed the opinion that the NDC's participation in IPAC would provide a platform for addressing their concerns effectively.



He pointed out that CI 91 mandates the EC to conduct continuous voter registration and establishes a modality committee, which is meant to include representatives from different political parties and stakeholders.



Speaking at a round table discussion organised by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Accra on Thursday, the NPP’s Director of Elections opined that the NDC’s return to IPAC would be the surest means by which their concerns could be heard.

The NPP expected the NDC to be part of this committee to discuss issues that consider the interests of all stakeholders.



However, the NDC has been boycotting IPAC meetings since 2020, citing concerns about the perceived lack of neutrality and independence of the Electoral Commission.



The NPP's call for the NDC's return to IPAC highlights the ongoing tensions and disagreements surrounding electoral processes and the role of the Electoral Commission in Ghana's political landscape.