Limited voter registration: EC inside the deepest corner of Nana Akufo-Addo's pocket - NDC executive

Ralph Apetorgbor is the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Deputy Communication Officer

The Deputy Constituency Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress in Anyaa Sowuttuom, Ralph Apetorgbor, has accused the Electoral Commission of being in bed with the government of the day.

He explained that the decision by the electoral body not to heed to concerns and calls on it to open up the running limited voter registration process in the country is a threat to the country’s governance.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, when the limited registration exercise started across the country, Ralph Apetorgbor said that this attitude and stance by the EC should give cause for worry for all, including those outside the shores of the country.



“The unholy alliance between Jean Mensa's EC and the NPP is a threat to our democracy. The EC's decision to ignore the call by political parties to open up the limited registration process to be conducted at the electoral areas is a testament that Jean Mansa and her commissioners are ‘inside the deepest corner of Nana Akufo-Addo's pocket.’



“Ghanaians and the international community should be worried! No wonder the EC is a monumental disgrace,” he wrote.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced the opening of a limited voter registration exercise at all its regional offices across the country from September 12, 2023.



The exercise, which has received a lot of backlash over its structure, is to end on October 2, 2023.





