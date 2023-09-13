Limited voter registration: Only 3 out of 16 registered on Day 1 - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has raised serious concerns about the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the country.

Clement Apaak expressed dismay over technical glitches that affected the registration process in his constituency, stating that only 3 out of 16 applicants were successfully registered at the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Builsa South.



Apaak's tweet read, "3 out of 16 applicants registered in the EC office in Builsa South. According to the EC, the system went down. Sadly, most applicants traveled from distant communities. Jean Mensa is being unlawful, yet SC is denying us the opportunity to seek redress. Is this a democracy?"



Despite a pending interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other minority parties, the Electoral Commission (EC) has forged ahead with its Limited Voter Registration exercise. The registration period spans 21 days, concluding on October 2, and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.



The EC has set an ambitious target for the 2023 Voters Registration exercise, aiming to register a minimum of 1,350,000 individuals. This projection is based on the assumption that such a number of people have reached the age of 18 since the last registration exercise in 2020.



