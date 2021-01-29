Lions Club International donates PPE to health facilities in Accra

Some of the PPEs to be donated by Lions Club International

Lions Club International, District 418-Ghana, on Thursday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Gh¢56, 000.00 to the University of Ghana Medical Centre and the Ga East Municipal Hospital to help combat COVID-19.

The items donated were surgical gowns and gloves, safety googles, sanitiser, disposable face mask, thermometer guns, automatic soap suspensors, among others.



Madam Helen Obeng, the District Governor of Lions Club International in Ghana, presenting the items to the hospitals said the Club Was donating to the hospitals to complement government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the country.



She said the University’s Medical Centre and Ga East Municipal Hospital received many COVID-19 cases, hence the decision of the Club to support them.



Madam Obeng said the Club would continue to support health facilities in the country and also help in educating the public on the need to wear the face masks and adhere to all safety protocols.



She underscored the need for the citizenry to obey the safety guidelines, saying, every individual in the country was at risk.

Dr Darius Osei, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, who received the items on behalf of the hospitals, commended Lions Club International Ghana for the support towards the fight against the pandemic in Ghana.



He said the PPE would complement the ones government had provided and that it would greatly help the health staff and patients in the facilities.



Dr Osei reiterated the call on all to observe the safety protocols and called on other corporate bodies and social groupings to support health facilities in the fight against the pandemic.



Dr Ebenezer Oduro, Medical Superintendent of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, said they needed constant supply of PPE in view of the increasing number of patients flooding the facility.



“Government can’t do this alone, so it is important that corporate organisations and philanthropic bodies come on board to support us,” he said.