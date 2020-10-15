Lions Club International donates to Akropong School for the Blind & Okuapeman SHS

The Lions Club donated the items on Saturday, October 10

Source: Naa Ajorkor, Contributor

Lions club in Ghana on Saturday, October 10, 2020 donated white canes, a braille Bible and braille sheets to the Akropong School for the Blind and the visually impaired students at the Okuapeman Senior High School.

To commemorate World Sight Day, an event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment, the Lions club District-418 threw in their support.



Over the years, Akropong School for the Blind has contributed immensely to the training and education of visually impaired students in the country.



In a short ceremony, District Governor for District 418, Helen Maku Obeng PMJF, indicated that the one hundred white canes and thirty rims of braille sheets were donated to ease the movement of the students. She also appealed to the public to support the school.



“We call on the public to support our brothers and sisters here at Akropong School for the Blind with braille papers and white canes.” According to madam Helen “that is how they can develop their talent and become independent in future”.

Head of the Primary Department at the Akropong School for the Blind, Simon Adedeme expressed gratitude to the members of the Lions club for their support especially as the country is faced with COVID-19 and called on other benevolent organizations to also do same.



The visually impaired students at the Okuapeman Senior High School were also not left out. The school received 90 white canes and a pledge of a brand-new Gen set.



Assistant Headmistress of the Okuapeman SHS, Madam Vida Ankaasiwai Azenab thanked the Lions club for their continuous donations. She noted that prior to this donation, the Lions club refurbished the school’s computer lab. A gesture the entire school is grateful for.



Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs serving in 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Lions Club International is focused on supporting vison, youth, diabetes, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, humanitarian and disaster relief to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

