Lions Clubs International: District 418 Ghana donates to Volta School for the Deaf and Blind

Lions Clubs International, District 418 Ghana

Lions Clubs International, District 418 Ghana, has donated 25 white canes to two institutions in the Hohoe Municipality.

They are the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind.



The Tema Supreme, Ho Sentinel, Accra Phoenix, Tema Greenwich, Prospective Akatsi Olives Lions Clubs, and Leo Clubs of Tema Supreme and Ho Sentinel made the presentation as part of their charitable activities undertaken over the years.



Wisdom Awittor, Zone One Chairman, Lions Clubs of District 418 Ghana, said the Club was in the Hohoe Municipality to organise a health screening for community members and as part of the programme, presented the white canes to the Schools.



He said the donation was to enable students who might use the items to have the ease of mobility adding that the Clubs would replicate such acts in similar institutions across the country.

Mr Awittor urged school authority and students to make good use of the items.



Edinam Azaglo, a student, through the sign language, expressed gratitude to the Club for their kind gesture.



Madam Patience Asiam, Senior Housemistress of the School, commended the Lions Clubs for their benevolence had and appealed to other groups and corporate institutions to emulate the example of the Lions Clubs and come to the aid of the School and students.