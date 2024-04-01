List of 9 aspirants aiming to replace John Kumah as MP for Ejisu - Report

NPP flag

Following the death of John Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, the constituency has become a beehive of political activity as nine New Patriotic Party (NPP) members lace their boots to vie for the vacant seat.

According to a 3news.com report, among the notable contenders is former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose presence at the Ashanti Region campaign launch of the ruling party signaled his intention to vie for the seat.



Also in contention is Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly referred to as 'Ejisu Bronii,' marking her fifth attempt to secure the constituency's mandate.



She is the CEO of Golden Beach Hotels Group.



Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye, wife of the Bono Region Chairman of the NPP, has also entered the race.



Similarly, Helena Mensah, the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, has reportedly added her name to the list of hopefuls.

Former Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu is reported to have also declared his intention to contest for the seat.



To add to this, the current Constituency Chairman of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly Kofi Agyapong, is also in the race.



An executive member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Kwabena Boateng has also declared to contest the seat.



Dr. Evans Duah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has also declared his intention to contest for the seat.



AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







