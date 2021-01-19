List of Bawumia's staffers shows balance in tribe representation

Vice President Bawumia lists his staffers

A list of all staffers from the office of the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has emerged, showing a balanced representation of tribes, as against what critics hitherto described as an office “full of Northerners.”

Appreciating the contributions of his staffers in a post made on his official Facebook page as he begins the new term of office, Vice President Bawumia posted a list of all the 21 staffers in his office and their respective designations, showing the larger numbers being of Ashanti origin.



From drivers to Heads of Departments, Secretaries, and Directors, the vice president heaped praises on them for playing their various parts at ensuring his overall work flourishes.



He wrote:



“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana.



I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana.



I list them, in no particular order:

1. Augustine Blay - Secretary to the Vice President



2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President



3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team



4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit



5. Gideon Boako -Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson



6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah - Director, Liaison

7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations



8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol



9. Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications



10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security



11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport



12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser

13. KB Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser



14. Alolo Mutaka – Technical Economic Adviser



15. Krobea Kwabena Asante – Deputy Director, Communications



16. Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)



17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver



18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration

19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration



20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu - ADC to the Vice President



21. Salam Mustapha - Director, Programmes