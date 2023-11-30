List of all the orphan constituencies NPP is holding primaries in

Emblem of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the guidelines for its upcoming parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies across the country.

These constituencies are areas where the party does not currently have its members being their Members of Parliament.



The primaries is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 2023.



In total, the primaries, according to an NPP statement, will take place in 111 constituencies across the country.



The NPP, in an earlier statement, noted that the Electoral Commission (EC) will be overseeing the parliamentary primaries.



This is to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process, while maintaining the integrity of the party's commitment to democratic principles.

Additionally, the parliamentary primaries will take place at venues that were used for the just ended presidential elections.



Here is the list of all the constituencies where the party is holding its primaries:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



