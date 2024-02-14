List of ministers who have been reassigned by Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In the wee hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a major reshuffle of his ministers since he assumed office in 2017.

The much-anticipated reshuffle affected the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and others.



In their place, the president has reassigned some of the ministers to assume leadership in other ministries with immediate effect.



Ministry of Finance - Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, is the new appointee to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the next finance minister.



Ministry of Interior - Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, who served as the Minister of Greater Accra, has been reassigned to head the Ministry of Interior where Ambrose Dery headed.



Ministry of Roads and Highways - Francis Asenso-Boakye



The former Minister of Works and Housing has been moved to head the Ministry of Roads and Highways. The Bantama MP is replacing Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



Ministry of Works and Housing - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



The Ofoase Ayirebi MP is replacing Francis Asenso-Boakye as Minister of Works and Housing. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah served as a deputy minister at the Ministry of Information and later as a minister under the Akufo-Addo government.

Minister of State, Office of the President - Ambrose Dery



Ambrose Dery has been reassigned to serve as a Minister of State at the Office of the President. Before the announcement of the reshuffle, the Nandom MP was the minister in charge of the interior.



