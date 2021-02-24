List of people who will receive Ghana's first 600,000 coronavirus vaccines

The roll-out plan for the vaccine is set to commence on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Ghana ahead of an initial plan to receive its COVID-19 vaccines in late March has today, February 24, 2021, taken delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).

With a roll-out plan set to commence on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Ministry of Information has detailed the categories of persons who will be administered the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine consignment procured under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).



The Ministry has outlined that the vaccination exercise will be conducted in phases and will be targeted at segmented populations.



The earliest receivers of the 600,000 vaccines will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlining health conditions, frontline executives, members of the legislature, members of the judiciary and their staff, frontline security personnel, selected religious leaders, essential workers, and teachers.



Also marked to benefit from the first consignment of the vaccines are some personalities in the Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East as well as a similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro area and the Obuasi Municipality.

Authorities in the country have so far approved two COVID-19 vaccines for use in the country. Besides the Indian-made AstraZeneca, clearance has also been given for the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.



The country targeting 20 million of its 30 million-plus total population for vaccination in combating the global pandemic which has surged in the country over the past few weeks.



