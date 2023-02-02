7
Menu
News

List of services that have seen upward adjustments in fees this February

Items That Have Seen An Increase In Price In February Services that have seen an increase in price in February

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The economic hardship Ghanaians are facing seems not to have an end, with prices of goods and services continuing to increase.

The Ghana Statistical Service announced that prices of goods and services increased by over 54 per cent averagely in December 2022.

Yet again, a member of the group of service providers, including the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company, announced an upward adjustment in their fee starting from February 2023.

Here is a list of tariffs, fees, and prices of goods that increased as of February 2023.

1. Electricity

Electricity tariffs increased by 29.96 per cent after being increased by over 30 per cent just six months ago.

2. Water

Water tariffs increased by 8.3 per cent, the second increment within six months.

3. Petrol

The price of petrol is expected to increase between 5 per cent and 8 per cent depending on the online marketing company. Petrol will be selling around GHC 15 per litre this February, an increase from GHC 13.58.

4. Diesel

Diesel prices will also see between a 5 to 8 per cent increase this month. Diesel which was averagely sold at GHC15.36 will now be selling around GHC17.

5. LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas)

The price of LPG gas is also expected to go up between 22 and 25 per cent. Gas was sold at GHC12.26 per kilogramme but will now sell around GHC 15 per kilogramme.

6. Value Added Tax (VAT)

The VAT rate which was previous 12.5 per cent is now 15 per cent after the government increased it by 2.5 per cent.

7. DSTV charges

DSTV charges were not left out of the upward adjustment in the prices of services. DSTV Compact packages which were sold for GHC185 will go for GHC220, from February 15, 2023. Compact Plus packages which were sold at GHC270 per month will be sold at GHC325.

IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: