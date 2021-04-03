Listen to BBC World Service Radio and all BBC Podcasts on GhanaWeb

The BBC content is positioned on the right side of GhanaWeb Africa page

Readers of GhanaWeb can now listen to BBC World Service Radio and all BBC Podcasts on Ghana’s most read news website GhanaWeb henceforth.

This has been made possible following a successful partnership deal between GhanaWeb’s parent company AfricaWeb and BBC World Service.



The epic partnership will offer for the first time The Comb podcast, a piece of unique and fascinating news and current affairs product aimed at younger audiences across the continent.



Aside from the podcast, readers by visiting the Africa page on GhanaWeb can also read BBC News Pidgin and Hausa articles on the website to get informed and be abreast of relevant issues across the globe.



“Our partnership with the BBC is part of the AfricaWeb dream of building Africa-wide collaborative relationships to make a more positive impact on the continent,” says Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief, AfricaWeb.



The overall content offer includes:



· BBC News Minute English – audio bulletins



· The Comb podcast – our weekly Podcast for young Africans



· BBC News Pidgin Minute – audio



· BBC News Pidgin - full text articles

· BBC News Hausa Minute – audio



· BBC News Hausa - full text articles



· BBC News Afrique – full text articles



· World Service English radio – audio



