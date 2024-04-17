'Listening' Bawumia is the ideal leader for Ghana - NPP National Youth Organizer

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has stated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the most listening leader Ghana could ever have.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has consistently demonstrated open and accountable leadership by welcoming opposing views and listening to everyone regardless of their standing in society.



The NPP youth Leader was speaking in a radio interview in the Ashanti Region as part of his National Youth Campaign Tour of the region, starting April 17th to the 20th of April, 2024.

The tour aims to bring together the entire youth of the Ashanti Region to support the NPP in breaking the 8-year political cycle by voting for the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr Salam stressed that any leader who listens to the plight of his followers is the ideal leader for the country.