Literacy best way to fight coronavirus – Education Minister

Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said one of the best ways to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic is to intensify adult education across the country.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch of the 2020 International Literacy Day celebration at Tomefa in the Ga South Municipality, the Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it, a new normal which calls for the injection of innovations into the delivery of education for children, the youth and adults.



“The global theme for this year’s celebration ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond’ and the country-specific theme ‘The Role of Adult Literacy in the COVID-19 Era’ appropriately empowers the country to critically re-examine the current model of literacy delivery to children, youth and adults and put together a holistic system for educating target groups to become more functional in their community and the larger socio-economic environment.



“We need to pursue target-specific modes of teaching and learning using the most appropriate tools of engagement for children, youth and adults,” Deputy Director of Administration at the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Samuel Aware, who read the speech on behalf of the Minister, said.



The Minister stated in the speech that for ignorance to be erased and people’s confidence restored, literacy on the spread, adherence to safety protocols, and the dangers of the virus the government needs to adopt a communication strategy that is easy to understand.

“Some crucial decisions have been taken by the Government to curb the spread of the virus and these include shutting down of schools and the closure of all entry points into the country such as our borders and the Kotoka International Airport. Uncomfortable as these might be, we all have to come to grips with the Government’s actions as they are in the best interest of the people of Ghana,” Mr. Aware read.



Since 1967, International Literacy Day celebrations have taken place annually around the world.



The Day is to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.



Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills today.

