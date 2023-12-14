Lithium deal: 'This is not a game for experts' - Kwesi Pratt fumes

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has shared dissenting views on calls for Ghana's lithium deal to be primarily handled by experts with vast knowledge in the extractive industry.

The Government of Ghana has entered into a contractual deal with Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd, to mine Ghana's lithium with the country to benefit 10% of royalties and own 19% shares in the company.



“This lease differs from all previous mining leases in many respects. It is the first time in the history of our country that we have successfully negotiated for 10 percent royalties for any mineral, which is one of the highest for exploitation of any mineral across the globe.”



"We have already secured 19 percent state participation in this mining company with the requirement to scale it up to a minimum of Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities," Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor said at a Meet-the-Press series organized by the Ministry of Information.



Following the discovery of this mineral, there have been discussions on the need for expert contributions to streamline the deal ensuring the royalties directly affect the living conditions of Ghanaians.



But Kwesi Pratt has deflated the arguments for the deal to be left in the hands of experts.

"The lithium does not belong to experts...The owners of the lithium, the people of Ghana, are the people on whose behalf any decisions will be made...Experts cannot replace the people of Ghana. The experts do not carry the sovereignty of the nation"



"This is not a game for experts but for the people of Ghana. The sovereignty of the country resides in the people. The experts act on behalf of the people. They take instructions from the people; that is why every agreement, ultimately, goes to the people's representatives in Parliament for approval, not experts. Ultimately, it is the people's sovereignty which is exercised in approving deals or not approving deals," he contested on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.



