Litigation between two brothers leads to the death of a farmer

The deceased died after sustaining head injury from a stone

A 70-year-old visually impaired man who injured his brother, a farmer, he engaged to clear a portion of land their father left them, leading to the death of his brother has been provisionally charged with murder by the Winneba District Court.

In the dock with Albert Koomson alias, Kweku Kum was his wife, Felicia Koomson.



Their pleas were not taken and the Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba Kufuor granted each of them bail in the sum of GHc40,000.00 with two sureties.



The sureties should live within the jurisdiction of the Court and one of the two sureties each must have a known address.



The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, March 16.



Narrating the facts of the case before the Court, the Prosecutor, Police Sergeant Williams Anobila, said Mr. Yaw Koomson and the first accused person were siblings who all live at Gomoa Pomadze.

He said their late father managed to construct a three-bedroom house at Gomoa Pomadze which was in a deplorable state.



The Prosecutor stated that on Saturday, February 6, at about 07:00hrs, Mr Koomson hired Kwabena Okor, aged 55, a farmer, and now deceased to clear a portion of land where the building was, about sixty feet away from his brother’s house at Gomoa Pomadze at a fee of 10 Cedis.



The prosecutor indicated that while the deceased was clearing the bush with a shovel, Albert Koomson upon hearing the sound of weeding, asked his wife to check who was clearing the weed on the land and she complied.



The Prosecutor said the wife informed her husband after inquiring and later led him to the spot being cleared and the accused asked the deceased to stop weeding but he declined.



Kwaku Kum suddenly pounced on the deceased, grabbed his arms, and pushed him down but he landed his head on a stone.

Sergeant Anobila, further said, the accused couple sensing danger, rushed to the Winneba Police Station and lodged a complaint of offensive conduct against the deceased.



The deceased was also rushed to the police station with blood oozing from his right ear and also lodged a complaint of assault against Kwaku Kum.



The deceased was issued with a police medical report form to seek treatment at the hospital but unfortunately died that same day while on admission, Sgt. Anobila said.



Further investigations revealed that Felicia Koomson aided her husband Albert to commit the crime, the Prosecutor added.