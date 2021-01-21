Live by your word, don't be partisan! - Kabilla cautions Speaker of Parliament

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, popularly called Kabilla, a former Director of Elections for the Convention People's Party (CPP) has slammed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin over some statements the latter recently made regarding the Majority-Minority drama in Parliament.

There's still confusion over which party in the Legislative House holds majority.



Whereas the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus claims majority by virtue of the fact that they hold 137 seats and Fomena Member of Parliament, an independent candidate, accepting to join them; the NDC caucus also say they are the Majority in Parliament.



A recent reportage indicated the Speaker had ruled over the matter, declaring the NPP caucus Majority but he's vehemently denied making statements to that effect.



Speaking on the floor of the august House, Speaker Alban Bagbin stated emphatically he had not declared the NPP as majority group but rather said time will tell who should become the Majority in Parliament.

Touching on the Parliamentary drama, James Kwabena Bomfeh questioned the neutrality of the Speaker.



According to him, the Speaker sounded partisan in his speech and so cautioned him to live by his oath not to show partisan partiality in Parliament.



''...if he wants to be non-partisan, he should live by word but the speech he gave the other time, it was a bit veiled and I saw partisanship in it. I'm talking about the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin; I saw partisanship in the speech. If he was to be neutral and non-partisan, as the oath of office he took prescribes, he should do so'', he accentuated during a discussion on Peace FM's Wednesday edition of ''Kokrokoo''.



