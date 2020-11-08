Live streaming: Akufo-Addo delivers 19th coronavirus address

This will be the president's 19th address on the pandemic to the nation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on measures taken by his government to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The address on Sunday, November 8, 2020, is the president’s 19th address to the nation since the country recorded its first two cases in March this year.



Currently, Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have reached 973.



Per details from the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 116 new cases pushing the total number of infections so far to 48,904.

The number of recoveries and discharges, on the other hand, stands at 47,611 while 320 persons have succumbed to complications of the virus.



Watch the live stream of the president's address below.



