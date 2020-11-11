Livelihoods threatened by continuous closure of land borders – Prof Naana Jane

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is of the view that it is disrespectful for government to open Ghana’s air borders but close land borders.

According to her, some families have had to suffer because their source of livelihood has been taken away from them.



The NDC’s running mate who made this known in an interview on TV3 noted that the people of Ghana are yearning for change due to such disrespectful decisions taken by the current government.

“We cannot say that for example, we are closing our land borders but people can fly in. They feel they are being discriminated against and they are not being respected. When you go to Aflao, for instance, people there sell at the big market in Lome, people depend on that for their livelihood so all these months what are they doing? It is a real situation that is creating a lot of problems for people. So when they hear of inclusion they feel excited because they know they are all part of it.”



To her, the people of Ghana do not ask for much but just respect and the sense of inclusion and that is what the NDC is offering Ghanaians in its next term in government.