Lives of fire men came under threat in fighting Kantamanto fire - GNFS

Parts of Kantamanto markets were consumed by fire

Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), DO1 Ellis Okoe Robinson has disclosed that the lives of his men came under threat in fighting the fire outbreak at the Kantamanto market today.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he disclosed that they had to call the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to disconnect power at the market before the fire personnel could fight the fire.



Some of the men he indicated suffered electrical shocks in the course of fighting the fire.



This he noted prompted them to call the ECG to disconnect power to the market before the personal were able to bring the fire under control



He described the fire as raging adding, they had to depend on other sister security agencies for help.



He said they received support from the Military and the Prisons Service.



According to him, they used 8 tankers in dealing with the inferno at the market.

He used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to adhere to fire safety measures to minimize fire outbreaks this season.



Fire razed down thousands of shops at Kantamanto market in Accra’s central business district.



The outbreak according to an eyewitness, started close to the Agbogbloshie Market at about 10 pm Tuesday.



Several properties and goods running into hundreds of thousands of cedis were destroyed.



No casualties were recorded.