Load shedding: No backup plans, we'll wait on ECG - New Town Printers

Printers at the Accra New Town have expressed worry over the negative impact that the load shedding will have on their business.

With no immediate sign of Ghana's power crisis popularly known as dumsor ending anytime soon, the printing houses have joined the long list of victims lamenting the dire implications of the crisis on their operations.



Some of the operators who spoke to GhanaWeb said they have no other option than to wait on the state’s power suppliers for lights.



They said their business operations have not been profitable in the face of COVID-19 hence they are unable to cough up funds to buy generators.



One of the printing houses told GhanaWeb’s Desmond Frimpong that they have no other option than to adjust to the load shedding timetable whenever there is a release.



In Ghana, dumsor is a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage. The frequent Ghanaian blackouts are caused by a power supply shortage.

It is unclear when the crisis will come to an end, although the public has been given several assurances of it being fixed.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the country’s power transmission company, says it is in discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to develop a Load-shedding timetable for power outages in some parts of the country.



The table will provide details of the time and places that would experience power outages at any point in time between April and June this year.



Below is a sampled reaction from owners of printing houses in Accra New Town.



