0
Menu
News

Local Government Ministry, USAID to implement RING II project

Local Govt Usaid The project sought to improve nutrition, sanitation, hygiene, livelihood and security

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are developing a Project Operational Manual (POM) for the Resilience in Northern Ghana (RING) II.

The manual is expected to become a working document that would see to the modalities and the appropriate requirements of the project’s implementation.

According to the Ministry, the partnership with USAID to develop the POM would guide the efficient and effective management of the RING II Project in conformity with the laws of the country and its policies.

It noted that USAID/Ghana implemented the RING project, which provided grants to 17 selected Districts Assemblies.

The project, which was implemented between the period of 2013 to 2019, sought to improve nutrition, sanitation, hygiene, livelihood, and security in poor communities which yielded some monumental achievements.

MLGDRD said the Government of Ghana and USAID/Ghana have designed a successor project called Resilience in Northern Ghana (RING) II.

The RING II would employ and strengthen government entities at the national, regional and 17 selected District Assemblies (DAs) across four regions in northern Ghana.

The Ministry stated that the RING II Project is being financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with a grant of USD 9 million over five years.

The goal of the RING II project is to sustain improvements in the delivery of services that promote the nutrition and resilience of vulnerable populations in Northern Ghana.

Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains