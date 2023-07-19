Local Government Ministry's Household Transport Survey to target 29 MMDAs

Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr. Daniel Botwe

The Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) is set to commence a Household Transport Survey (HTS) targeting 29 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).

The survey, part of the Ghana Urban Mobility and Accessibility Project (GUMAP) with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), will run from Monday, July 24, 2023, to Saturday, September 30, 2023.



The HTS aims to gather comprehensive data on travel patterns, behaviors, and transportation demands of GAMA residents. By collecting this information, the survey will contribute to informed transport planning and management. Approximately 7,500 households across diverse communities and residences in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Central Regions will be targeted.



Insights from the survey will help policymakers develop efficient transportation strategies tailored to the unique needs of each MMA. Trained interviewers will administer questionnaires to selected households, covering topics such as travel mode preferences, trip duration, purpose of travel, commuting habits, access to transportation options, and challenges faced during travel.



During a press briefing, Mr. Dan Botwe, the Minister for MLGDRD, emphasized the voluntary nature of participation in the survey. He assured residents that all data collected would be treated with strict confidentiality and used solely for research and policy purposes. A comprehensive report highlighting key findings and recommendations will be prepared and made accessible on the Ministry's website and through the Right to Information office.



“As such, the Ministry is committed to transparency and accountability hence, upon completion of the survey, a comprehensive report will be prepared, highlighting the key findings, and recommendations based on the gathered data and can be accessed on the Ministry’s website or through the Right to Information office at the Ministry,” the Minister said.



To encourage wide participation, various channels including publicity posters, jingles, Information Service Department public address vans, and social media platforms will be utilized to publicize the survey.

"By conducting this survey, we lay the foundation for evidence-based decision-making that will drive sustainable transportation planning, improve mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for all residents.”



“Let us embrace the power of data and leverage it to shape a more efficient, accessible, and inclusive transportation system for the future,” the Minister added.



On his part, Mr. Alex Johnson the Head of Transport at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, noted that the survey would provide evidence-based data for managing the urban transport system, potentially extending beyond transport services to infrastructure-related issues.



The 29 MMDAs covered by the survey include Accra Metro, Tema Metro, Ga West, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ga Central, Ga East, Ga South, Tema West, Ashiaman, Kpone Katamanso, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Korley Klottey, La Dade-Kotopon, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, Okaikwei North, Adentan, Ayawaso West, Ga North, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North, Weija-Gbawe, Gomoa East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Awutu Senya East, and Ningo Prampram District Assembly.



